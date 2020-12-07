General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Elections 2020: Akufo-Addo is obvious choice – Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has expressed optimism that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the December 7 elections.



Ghanaians go to the polls on Monday December 7, 2020 to elect a president and Members of Parliament to manage the country for the next four years.



In a tweet on Sunday December 6, Mrs Bawumia said “President Akufo-Addo is the obvious choice. The Ghanaian people are convinced there is no better alternative to him and the New Patriotic Party.”



The youth of this country is ready to secure a resounding win for the NPP, come Monday, December 7, and Abetifi was a strong statement.





The youth of this country is ready to secure a resounding win for the NPP, come Monday, December 7, and Abetifi was a strong statement. pic.twitter.com/2eXAyoMEJF — Samira Bawumia (@SBawumia) December 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.