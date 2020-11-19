General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Election2020: Potential trouble causers are out there - Bureau of Public Safety

Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwaada has disclosed, there are some potential trouble causers out there ahead of the December 7 polls.



According to him, these groups are likely to commit several electoral offences if care is not taken.



He stated that “there’s little or no intelligence on them and their activities. If swift and appropriate actions are not taken immediately, it will be easy for them to mobilize their people to cause distractions before the security agencies can respond to it”.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Factsheet show on eTV Ghana, Nana Yaw said these vigilante groups should be taken care of immediately”l.



You may be overwhelmed with the issues that will come up so it’s important that you take care of the main hazards and then prepare and put in measures for the unknown”.



He believes that policing is a shared responsibility irrespective of the number of security agents out there.



“If the people co-operate, then we’re good to go. But we cannot ban our hopes in citizens cooperation and support” he added.

