Source: 3 News

Election results will reflect will of the people – EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the results of the presidential elections that it is going to be declared will reflect the will of the people.



The EC noted in a statement that it is still collating the results and further urged Ghanaians to exercise patience.



“The Commission wishes to inform the general public that the process of collating election results at all the constituencies and regional collation centers is currently ongoing in the presence of political party agents.



“The commission staff and field officials are working round the clock to ensure that the collated results are accurate and a true reflection of the will of the people of Ghana who turned out in their numbers to vote in the December elections



“This time round the Commission at its National Collation Centre in Accra is only receiving collated presidential elections results from 16 regions as opposed to results from 275 constituencies as has been the case in the past.



“As such we urge the public and stakeholders to remain calm and patient. The Commission will release all the verified results as soon as they are received. The Commission reminds the public that it remains the sole legally mandated body to declare presidential election result in Ghana.



“As such candidates, their supporters, the media and the public are urged to desist from declaring presidential results as this is in contravention of the law and the threat and peace and stability of the nation.”

