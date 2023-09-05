Election results are manipulated at collation centers – Afari Gyan

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Chairman of Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan has observed that manipulation of electoral results in recent times happens at the collation centers.



“It is important to note that most of the manipulation of election results in recent times tends to happen at the collation centers where votes are collated or tabulated” the former EC boss hinted.



He therefore called on the Electoral Commission to institute a robust polling and results management processes with clear procedures and instructions in a manner known to the stakeholders way ahead of elections.



Dr. Afari Gyan said in the matter of results management, it is an obligation placed on the Electoral Commission and its numerous permanent and temporary officials to be candid with the results.



“The Electoral Commission must do two things in the results management functions.First it must institute a robust polling and results management process of clear procedures and instructions, and in a manner them known to the stakeholders way ahead of elections.A lot of these are usually available in the election law and election manuals regarding for example polling counting and collation procedures”



He continued that “the second point for the EC to do is to manage the process in such a transparent way that there will be no doubt of the election results. In the matter of results management it is important to bear in mind that an obligation placed on the Electoral Commission is an obligation placed on its numerous permanent and temporary officials. And that is where the danger is. For purposes of reconstitution of the election results, this places a premium on polling station results.”



Dr. Afari Gyan said this when speaking on the Topic of free and fair election at the 3rd Annual Conference of NDC Lawyers Association held at Akosombo in the Eastern region over the weekend.



Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan stated that the conduct of free and fair elections is a collective responsibility of EC, political Parties and Police.



He called on the government to provide all needed funds to the Electoral Commission to be able to carry out its activities without cutting corners to impair fair and credible election outcomes.