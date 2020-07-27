Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

Election prophets make God look confused - Kwesi Pratt

play videoManaging Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has described prophets who make various pronouncements on election outcomes as people who depict God as a confused individual.



According to him, the result of some utterances of these prophets in the name of prophecies from God, do not add any substantive value to the political discourse but only cast a murky image of who the creator really is.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb Mr Pratt argued, “In this country you have some of the prophets and the archbishops and so on predicting that Nana Akufo-Addo is going to win the next moment another set of angels are predicting that John Mahama is going to win. If I were God I’d be very angry with these pastors and Bishops...”



Ghanaians have been witnesses to a series of prophecies over the years, most of which are targeted at forecasting who will win the favour of electorates in polls.



More often than not, when they fail to manifest in the lives of Ghanaians, there is usually a reason to explain the ‘anomaly’.



While casting a shadow of doubt on some utterances by some prophets Mr Pratts continued that “They make God look completely confused. Some of them are really not speaking for God but if all of them are really speaking for God then God is talking at both sides of his mouth and that’s a problem. If I were God I wouldn’t want to have these spokespersons.”



Prophets who made declarations on the 2020 general elections include; Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Rev. Owusu Bempah, Prophet Elisha Salifu, Prophet Badu Kobi among others.



Founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi predicted victory for the NPP whilst the leader of True Word Prophetic ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, on the other hand, announced that former President Mahama would pull a total of 52.1% of the total vote cast come December 7.









