General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election prophecies breed confusion – Frimpong-Manso

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Counsel, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Counsel Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso has warned members of the clergy against prophesying winners of the December 7 elections.



Speaking at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs engagement with the National Media Commission and Religious leaders, Prof. Frimpong-Manso argued such practices can plunge the nation into chaos if not checked.



According to him, the council has not sanctioned any prophecy on the impending polls.



He said “we clergy, we are not to go there and give prophecies about those who will win. We have seen what is happening in America.”



He noted “in Ghana, we win elections through campaigning, selling our ideas, telling people to come and vote for us. And when we have voted, the electoral commission counts the votes and declares a winner.”



“How can God say that party A will win, and party B will win. It’s confusion and it’s ridiculous and these are some of the things that I’ll appeal to the clergy that we don’t get ourselves involved in this. Unfortunately, everything like this people think it is the Pentecostal and the charismatics. And most of them we don’t even know them, we don’t know where they come from, we don’t know any body that they are under.”



Rev Frimpong Manso however insisted that “on behalf of GPCC, I’m saying that we have not sanctioned that, we are not a party to that and I believe that continuous prophesy about winners will create confusion. Why, because ‘my prophet said I will win, I have lost so somebody has stolen the elections.’ That alone can create confusion."



“So, I’m pleading as you are reporting, understand the leaders and the pastors and also let we the pastors and the leaders stay within our mandates. Not taking it upon ourselves to declare winners and bring confusion.”





