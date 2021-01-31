General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Election petition: We remain unfazed - Baba Jamal

Former MP for Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal

A spokesperson of the legal team of the petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition case, Lawyer Baba Jamal has said that the legal team of the petitioners remain unfazed by the rulings of the Supreme Court.



The petitioners have suffered some defeats in the petition protesting the re-election of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana.



After being granted the chance to amend their petition to correct the errors in same, the petitioners have had their applications for interrogatories and subsequent review dismissed.



Lawyers for the NDC have subsequently argued that the courts have not been fair to the petitioners.



Speaking to Kofi Adomah at the premises of the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing of the petition, Lawyer Baba Jamal insisted that the rulings against them notwithstanding, they will continue to pursue the case with the hope of proving their case in court.



“Well, we are used to rulings of the court and hence remain unfazed by the rulings against us…we can only continue…,” he said.



