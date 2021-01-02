General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Election petition: Judges need prayers to adjudicate with wisdom – Rev. Joshua Obeng

Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (C.C.C.) Rev. Joshua Obeng has charged Christians in Ghana to raise a prayer for Judges who will be presiding over the 2020 Election Petition filed by the National Democratic Congress to work with wisdom and in the true tenets of the Rule of Law.



“We really need to pray for our courts that they will continue to keep the root of justice and the foundation of Justice in our nation. What we need to pray for, is wisdom for the Judges. That God will give them wisdom so when they sit on the case whatever justice it is will be placed wherever it is supposed to lie,” he asserted.



The opposition National Democratic Congress is seeking some 6 reliefs effectively challenging the 2020 presidential results declared by the Electoral Commission on the Ninth of December 2020



The party is further asking for a runoff election and a restraining order preventing President Akufo Addo from holding himself as president-elect.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 31st Watch Night Service to usher in a New Year, Rev. Joshua Obeng lauded petitioners of electoral disputes for choosing to resort to the democratic processes of legal redress instead of taking to violence that disrupts the peace of nations.



He further charged religious bodies to continue to desist from actions that create tension and division among their members who might be of different political convictions.



“Disagreements does not mean there shouldn’t be peace and as pastors, we really have a role-playing in making sure that the disagreements of Ghanaians whether NDC or NPP does not escalate to the point where people are picking up weapons against each other.” He admonished.



Meanwhile, instead of the usual crowded New Year’s Eve service which is marked by loud jubilation and dancing, the service at the Church’s Ayigya headquarters was held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Measures.



Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador reported that two Services were held at 8 o’clock and 10 o’clock PM with no room for the conventional long praises and dancing to herald the 12 o’clock midnight ticking of the clock.



The service saw in attendance some highly placed government officials including the outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry Allan Kyeremanteng as well as the Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and Member of Parliament Elect for Nhyieso, Steven Amoah.

