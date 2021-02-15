General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Election petition: Jean Mensa must testify to honour God and truth – Tsikata insists

play videoTsatsu Tsikata is lead lawyer for petitioner John Dramani Mahama

Tsatsu Tsikata, lawyer for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition has said the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, must mount the witness box to testify for her role in the disputed poll.



According to Tsikata, it would serve as an honour to the God that Jean Mensa serves and to the truth, if she is compelled so to do.



“As we have previously indicated, this is a witness who gave glory to God for the things she was doing and appropriately. So my Lords, it will honour that God that she gave glory to in making her purported declaration if she would come forward as a witness of truth,” Tsikata said.



That submission was however challenged by the Chief Justice and another Justice who asked Tsikata to focus on the main legal issues and to leave aside issues of the EC chair’s faith.



But the lawyer insisted that there was an issue of truth at stake with the current petition. He further cited how the EC lawyer has questioned the veracity of claims made by petitioner’s witnesses especially witnesses two and three – Michael Kpessa-Whyte and Rojo Mettle-Nunoo respectively.



The application to reopen the petitioner's case is currently being heard by the court. Jean Mensa’s declaration on December 9, mentioned God eight times. Below, we produce the relevant paragraphs that had the word ‘God.’



