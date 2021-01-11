Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Election petition: Akufo-Addo’s responses confirm our claims – NDC

Alexander Segbefia, member of NDC Legal team

The legal team of former President John Mahama says responses of President Akufo-Addo to their petition at the Supreme Court over the 2020 polls confirm their claims of flawed results.



According to a spokesperson for the legal team, Alex Segbefia, the admission by the President’s team that the EC made errors during results declaration strengthens their case before the Apex court.



“Their response does not answer the issues we raised, but rather they confirm the issues we raised. We are saying that the figures she declared do not add up. If the figures added up, there’ll not be a botched attempt to correct them.



“It’s one thing to declare but you don’t declare in a vacuum. She read out figures but what we are saying is that the figures she declared do not add up. If you look at the declaration and what was gazetted, nobody won the election. Nobody got 50.1%,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.



However, a spokesperson for the President’s legal team Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the case of the NDC has no merit.



“The bottom line is that 275 constituencies held an election, pink sheets are available, and when you add the votes, what do you get? The President’s lawyers make the case that they haven’t challenged the validity of the election or the rightness of the results”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC) have given their responses to an election petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, challenging the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.



For President Akufo-Addo, the petition lacks substance, and rather a “face-saving” attempt by Former President Mahama.



“The instant action is a ruse and face-saving gimmick by the petitioner after the petitioner and many senior members of the NDC party had prematurely claimed outright victory in the election, only to be badly exposed by results of the 1st respondent (EC), corroborated by all media houses of note in the country as well as many independent local and international observers,” President Akufo-Addo argued.



In separate answers to the petition filed at the Supreme Court Registry Saturday, Jan 9, 2021, the two respondents described the petition as one that lacks merit, incompetent, and does not raise any reasonable cause of action.