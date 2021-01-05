General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Election petition: Akoto Ampaw to lead Akufo-Addo’s lawyers

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

The Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co law firm led by Akoto Ampaw has entered notice of appearance to represent President Akufo-Addo in the election petition filed by former President John Mahama at the Supreme Court.



Also, Amenuvor & Associates with its lead counsel Justin Amenuvor will represent the Electoral Commission in the case which is set to begin after the inauguration of the President.



The opposition NDC on December 30, 2020 filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.



In a statement after filing the petition, the party said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.