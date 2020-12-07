Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election materials yet to arrive at Lashibi in Tema West Constituency

Some stranded voters at the Ibaadu Rahman Islamic polling station in the Tema West Constituency

The late arrival of electoral materials have delayed commencement of voting at the Ibaadu Rahman Islamic School polling station at Lashibi in the Tema West Constituency.



According to GhanaWeb’s reporter, Elsie Bubuama, although voters were already in queue preparing to cast their votes, the materials for voting were still not ready at the time of this reportage.



Some of the people in the queue expressed disappointment in the EC for their "unprofessional conduct".



Some people arrived at the polling station as early as 5 a.m., hoping to cast their vote on time and leave to attend to their duties elsewhere.



More the 17 million voters are expected to cast their votes in this election.





