Election flashpoints 6,000 not 4,098 – Director of Parliamentary Affairs

Chief Director of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko

The Chief Director of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko has given out an overwhelming list of election flashpoints contrary to what was released by the Ghana Police Service last Friday, October 23, 2020.



According to him, the Ghana Police Service refused to disclose the entire list for security reasons.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko said, “the Police has identified over six thousand (6,000) flashpoints as contrary to what we have in the media. We didn’t expect them to give us the entire details. Some of these hotspots were withheld for security reasons”.



“The security agencies are well poised to ensure peace come December 7. We don’t want anyone to incite any violence that will affect the security of Ghana. The assurance of the police has been reassuring and it means they’re in charge”, he furthered.



When asked how absolute the assurances of peace from the security agencies were, the Political Analyst indicated that there is no such thing as absolute security. “What the security agencies in collaboration with government can do is provide maximum security during the period”.



On his authority, for Ghana to enjoy peace during the election period, the security agencies will be firm in their actions towards anyone who attempts to undermine the law will be dealt with. “The same law applies to Members of Parliament (MP) and anyone else who undermines the law. They also need to respect the law and ensure peace and security."



The Ghana Police Service last week released a list of areas where chaos is likely to erupt ahead of the December 7, elections.



The vicinities are categorized into key flashpoints with the Ashanti Region topping with the most districts prone to violence.

