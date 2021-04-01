Election Violence: NPP MPs didn't file a counter motion - Annor Dompreh

Politics of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh has bemoaned the fact that the Minority Caucus failed to consult them before filing a motion for Parliament to investigate circumstances leading to some violence and subsequent deaths during the 2020 general elections.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency said had there been a consultation, the discussion would have been more involving and the investigation would cover every election in the fourth republic, and not only the 2020 election.



Six NDC MPs led by Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, wants Parliament to investigate what led to the violence that resulted in the deaths of about 8 persons.



However, four NPP MPs insist the investigation should not be limited to only 2020.



Counter Motion



The Majority MP filing another motion which some has described as "counter" said the investigation should start from 1993 and cover ethnic, gender, regional, and other sectional backgrounds of persons recruited into the security forces since January 1993.



Frank Annor Dompreh speaking in the interview indicated that the motion filed by the majority was not to counter the minority.



"It was a motion on its own strength. it was not in response to the minority," he noted.