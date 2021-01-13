Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Election Petition: NDC expects to be vindicated – Amaliba

Member of NDC's legal team, Abraham Amaliba

A spokesperson for the legal team of former President John Dramani Mahama in the Election Petition he filed at the Supreme Court against the 2020 election results, Abraham Amaliba, has said that they expect to be vindicated in court.



He told TV3 in an interview that they will make their case before the justices of the apex court for them to make a determination.



“I know that clearly, we will vindicate ourselves in court but those who are going to pronounce the verdict are the Supreme Court judges.



“We also have the court of public opinion who will also be looking into the matters via their television set,” he said.



Mr. Mahama is asking the apex court to order a rerun of the 2020 elections because, in his view, no candidate won.



Meanwhile, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said that lawyers of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo do not expect the Supreme Court to go into the election petition at all because they believe that there is no merit in the petition.



The former Lawmaker for Adentan told TV3 in an interview that “The lawyers of His Excellency President Akufo-Aaddo expect that the petition to be dismissed without going into it at all because they don’t believe there is any merit in it.”



The President’s lawyers had earlier described the petition as incompetent, frivolous and vexatious and does not meet the threshold for invoking the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court and should therefore be dismissed.



A statement signed by Frank Davies, Head, Legal Directorate for the president announcing spokesperson for the legal team to tackle the case in court said “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has through his Lawyers filed an Answer to the 2020 Presidential Elections Petition initiated by Mr. John Dramani Mahama, a candidate in that election.



“President Akufo-Addo in his Answer has provided the court with pleadings that showcase that Mr. Mahama’s petition lacks material substance.



“Mr President has further invited the Supreme Court to determine that ‘the petition is incompetent, frivolous and vexatious, does not meet the threshold for invoking the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court and should therefore be dismissed’".