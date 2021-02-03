General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election Petition: Kpessa-Whyte deserves commendation - NDC Communicator

Dr.Kpessa-Whyte, a witness for John Dramani Mahama

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe has opined that witness for John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition, Dr.Kpessa-Whyte, performed excellently in court today.



He noted that his performance in court today has brought cheers to the NDC and the Ghanaian populace at large.



In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Sefa Danquah, he shared: “Dr. Kpessa Whyte must be commended. He is not a lawyer but he carried out the role of a witness in a remarkable way and that has brought some joy to NDC and Ghanaians. He gave a detailed witness of the wrongs that went on during the collation time and the declaration of results. He did so well”.



Mawuli furthered that just like Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, the General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketiah also performed well and this he believes will eventually bring out the truth in the case.



Touching on the election petition process, he was of the view that the EC chair, Jean Mensa, did not go according to the constitution and as such the case in court will “expose” all of Jean Mensa’s work that did not reflect what was in the constitution.



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a former Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat were chosen as witnesses by the petitioner John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing Election Petition hearing.



Mahama’s case



Former President John Dramani Mahama rejected the results of the 2020 presidential polls. Subsequently, the former President and his party are asking the Supreme Court to order the EC to organize a second election between him [Mahama] and Akufo-Addo because, he believes no candidate won the 2020 presidential election.



According to Mr. Mahama, the EC’s declaration made on the 10th of December was unconstitutional as he claims that no candidate acquired more than fifty percent of the total valid votes cast, as required by Article 63(3) of the 1992 Constitution.