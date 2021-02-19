General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Election Petition: Baba Jamal backs Dominic Ayine, says journalists are unfair to Mahama

Dr. Dominic Ayine, a member of the legal team of former President John Mahama on Tuesday described journalists as unfair after they asked why the petitioner insists on compelling Jean Mensa into the witness box.



Dr Dominic Ayine said Madam Jean Mensa has a responsibility of being accountable to Ghanaians and to explain why the figures of the 2020 election keep changing 'up till now.



He felt that instead of the media querying the petitioner, the media should rather direct their questions to the EC boss to unravel why she really doesn't want to testify.



"They are running away from giving evidence and as Journalists, I think you should be asking them more critical questions than you are asking the petitioner . . . at the risk of being petty I think you are being unfair to the petitioner; you journalists are being unfair to the petitioner," he said.



Baba Jamal, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern Region speaking in an interview on Neat FM said Dominic Ayine hit the nail right on the head.



"You don't direct the questions to the Electoral Commission and the NPP. Have you asked the EC boss why we have four different figures; have you??? You keep asking us the questions..."



