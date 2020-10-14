General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Election Desk: Why JOY dropped presidential ambition, other matters

play videoJacob Osei Yeboah speaking on GhanaWeb's Election Desk

Having gone independent to contest for the seat of presidency in 2012 and 2016, Jacob Osei Yeboah has decided to relinquish the frontrunner role and chosen to be relegated to the background.



According to the two-time presidential aspirant, aside from deciding that it was time to tag with a like-minded candidate, a mysterious dream which awoke him from his slumber, informed his decision to step back.



Although he has announced Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker as the front runner, he told GhanaWeb’s Election Desk in an exclusive interview that they will further outline the winning plans to upset the status quo of Ghana’s duopoly soon.



He is convinced that with the Walker-Osei Yeboah ticket this time, his team will break the 0.16 jinx which he has recorded in the presidential elections since coming to the political scene.



Teasing out excerpts of his manifesto, Mr Yeboah affirmed that unlike other political parties, their goal is to produce wealth creation policies.



“…we have said that all the manifestos that we read, if you compare it to even our 2016 manifesto, you could see the difference. We are talking about wealth creation… if your manifesto is to go and look for 10 billion… you’re just going to add up to the debt stock to the nation… The difference should be as to how we want to create wealth from the natural and human resources that we have as a people. And that is what the JOY and Walker team are bringing,” he proffered.



He also revealed that members of secessionist groups currently terrorising Ghanaians first reached out to him in a bid to resolve their issues.



Watch Jacob Osei Yeboah’s full interview on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk





