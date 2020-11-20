General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Desk: Sam George's first term as MP and what his constituents think

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

On December 7, Sam Nartey George, incumbent Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency will be one of the numerous aspirants who will be another term in office.



But the main question is, has he represented his people well enough to deserve a renewal of his power? This and several other pertinent questions were what GhanaWeb sought answers to in this edition of Election Desk.



Though the 2016 parliamentary election ushered him into Parliament, Sam George told GhanaWeb in exclusive interactions that he has been able to prove his worth to his constituents over the years.



He believes he has given his people more representation in parliament during his first four years than other MPs have, in their two or more terms.



Among several other things, he was sure to cite some social interventions and projects as what he has been able to secure for his people even in opposition. “ That did not end the conversation, GhanaWeb followed up to his constituency to find out if indeed his people feel the same way about him.



As per usual, the reactions were mixed with a number of people claiming that they had not even heard about him until he got involved in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.



“I didn't know who Sam George was; I only saw him on TV and during Ayawaso violence that is how I got to know he was an MP for Prampram. Our unfinished roads are the major problem we have with the MP,” one of his constituents told the team.



But largely he got a rather massive approval rating from many of his constituents who spoke on record and off-record.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.