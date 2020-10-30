Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Desk: LPG's Akpaloo outlines how his government will transform Ghana

play videoFlagbearer of Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Ghanaian electorates have exactly 39 days to make a substantive decision on who to choose as sixth president of the fourth republic.



Conversations about the elections have mostly revolved around the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is fielding a former president and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), seeking to extend their incumbency.



However, concerns over a viable third force party have emerged and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) deems it right fit in that capacity.



On this edition of Election Desk, GhanaWeb brings you a riveting conversation from the camp of Kofi Akpaloo, flagbearer of the LPG.



In our interactions, he tells us about the possible outcome of the yet to be organised polls, his alleged affiliation to the governing NPP, corruption and many more.



Mr Akpaloo shared his elections message with Ghanaians.



Join us on this edition;









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.