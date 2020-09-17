General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Election Desk: Breaking Ghana’s political duopoly – Hassan Ayariga shows the way

play videoAll Peoples Congress Flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga takes his turn on GhanaWeb's Election Desk

His first attempt at the presidency on the ticket of his own founded party hit the rocks after he was disqualified by the Electoral Commission in 2016 for not meeting the requirements.



This was after he left the People National Congress.



Four years on however, founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress, Dr Hassan Ayariga, says he has done his homework and is ready to lead the nation.



Despite being aware of the strength and following of the two major political parties in the country, Dr Ayariga believes it is time Ghanaians voted for a third force to break their duopoly.



He believes that with the incidence of his party employing both the Capitalism and Socialism political system, the APC is in pole position to take over from the two major parties.



He adds that electorates who are considering wasting their votes should instead select him to enable the APC overtake the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



His 20-point manifesto highlights several policies which posits will restore the fortunes of the country’s ailing economy.



Among other promises, Dr Hassan Ayariga noted that phasing out unemployment among the youth is high on his priority list and as such his government will establish a ‘job centre’ across the country where details of unemployed persons will be keyed in.



Under education, the APC flagbearer intimated that he will abolish the double track system while he provides free education from basic to tertiary level.



His tenure as president will also abolish the provision of free amenities such as accommodation and cars to his appointees and members of parliament.



Watch the full interview of Hassan Ayariga as he takes his turn on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk





