General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Desk: Appraising the performance of MP for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

play videoNii Lantey Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Constituency, Nii Lante Vandepuije has revealed that lobbying and his influence in government when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power are some of the reasons he has been able to achieve a lot in his constituency as far development is concerned.



He believes his input on projects such as schools, GETFund scholarship, Healthcare will make him win with a wide margin against his contender come December 7.



Nii Lante Vanderpuiye was speaking with Ghanaweb on some of his achievement and his journey so far as a Member of Parliament since 2012.



As a means to justify his assertions, GhanaWeb’s Election Desk visited the Odododiodio constituency to interact with constituents to review his performance in the last 4 years.



Does he deserve another term in office at the house of legislature?



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.