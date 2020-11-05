General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Election Desk: After 16 years in parliament, here’s how Mubarak Muntaka’s constituents rate him

Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka is under the microscope of GhanaWeb’s Election Desk as we focus on his tenure in the last term.



Having been born and raised within the rural areas of the Asawase Constituency, Mr Muntaka is convinced that he has been able to aptly meet the expectations of his constituents over the years.



He touts that increasing the employment opportunities and desire for education among the populace is part of several changes he has been able to introduce to townships and districts in the Asawase enclave.



Although roads are a major part of developmental projects he has brought to the constituency; making his area one of the few with the best road networks at that, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka maintains that it is not his biggest achievement yet.



His biggest satisfaction, according to him, has been the ability to make indigenes embrace education wholeheartedly, thereby increasing the population of literates in the constituency.



“My biggest achievement isn’t tangible; you cannot easily touch it. It is getting the mindset of my people changed, and today every child, I mean every child born in my constituency make an attempt to go to school…” he indicated.



Mr. Muntaka also added that as a result, he not only introduced scholarship schemes but equally built several basic and high schools to cater for his constituents.



The Election Desk team visited the Asawase constituency to ascertain the statements by the Member of Parliament in the area and captured their views.



