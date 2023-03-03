Election 2024 will be a defining poll of our time - John Mahama

Politics of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has stated that the 2024 general elections will be the most important and defining poll of our time.



He reiterated that he does not take his decision to contest in the flagbearer elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lightly.



John Dramani Mahama made this statement while speaking at the official launch of the “John Mahama Campaign” in Ho today, Thursday, March 2, 2023.



According to the former president, he has searched his soul and paid close attention to the voices, the daily struggles, and the present national predicament of Ghanaians, hence his decision to contest.



“For the 2024 elections, which I consider to be the most important and defining poll of our time, I have not taken this step lightly, it has been the product of months of prayer, broad consultations, and sober reflections.”



“I have searched my soul and paid close attention to your voices, to your daily struggles and to your present national predicament.”



“At this stage, Ghana demands experience not experiment, Ghana demands togetherness and not divisiveness, now is the time for the bravery of heart and clarity of purpose”, Mahama added.