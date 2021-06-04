Election 2024: Sir John has confirmed Bawumia’s candidacy in spirit - Group alleges

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

The National Chairman of the ‘Movement for Bawumia for President 2024’, Duncan Opoku Boateng, has said that the group has received confirmation of Bawumia as the NPP presidential candidate for 2024 following its interaction with Sir John in spirit.



Duncan shared that while alive, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, prophesied that Dr. Bawumia will succeed President Akufo-Addo after his second term. Thus, the group stormed his funeral to get a final confirmation of the prophecy he made while he was alive.



The National Chairman revealed this during an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“We viewed Sir John as a seer who could see into the future. We all remember that when the 2013 election petition ended, sir John predicted that Nana Addo will be the flagbearer of the party. True to his word, Nana Addo contested and he won both the first and second term. Before his death, he again prophesied that after Nana Addo, Bawumia will be the next in line.



So, we went to his funeral to get a final confirmation on whether Bawumia will be next the presidential candidate. When we spoke to him spiritually, he confirmed that Bawumia should be the next in line. He added that he is now a spirit who will support Bawumia. Before that however, he says he will support Nana Addo in spirit to complete his good works”, he stated.



Duncan added that the ‘Movement for Bawumia for President 2024’, will continue to show its unflinching support for the vice President as it believes he is the right man to succeed the President.



“As a group, we have observed Bawumia’s humility and how he serves the president and the country and we believe that we need to show our support to him”.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, June 3, 2021, became the toast of NPP faithful at the funeral rites of former NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John in the Ashanti Regional town of Onoo. Scores of NPP faithful, clad in funeral attire and t-shirts of the late former General Secretary couldn’t hide their excitement and admiration for the Vice President when his delegation, which included his wife, Samira, arrived at the funeral ground to pay their last respect to Sir John.



Songs of eulogies in honour of the Vice President and chants of “daakyehene”, which means future leader or future king, reverberated the ground as Dr Bawumia slowly exited.



