Election 2024 Programme: EC meets political parties on Thursday

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Electoral Commission (EC) will meet political parties in Accra on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to discuss the Commission’s proposed calendar for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting is expected to discuss the Commission’s proposed Election 2024 Programme among other issues, a letter signed by Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in Charge of Corporate Services, EC, said.



The letter, addressed to the political parties, said each party was to be represented by three persons.



The EC on Monday, March 4, 2024, released its calendar for the 2024 General Election, according to media reports.



Although the Commission has not officially confirmed the timelines stated in the reports, some political parties, including the National Democratic Congress, have expressed concern over why the political parties were not “consulted” beforehand.



Meanwhile, in a media interview on Monday, Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections, New Patriotic Party, said the governing party would be looking forward to interrogating the election calendar as published in the media at the IPAC meeting.



In the proposed election programme, the EC is expected to receive nominations of candidates for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections from September 9 to 13.



This will be followed by the balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting on September 24, 2024.



The Commission expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting exercise.