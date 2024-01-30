Election 2024: New independent candidate throws hat into presidential race for December polls

Politics of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new individual has announced his bid to contest in the 2024 presidential elections scheduled for December 2024, as an independent candidate.



The candidate, whose name is given as George Twum-Barimah-Adu, announced that he is contesting as an independent candidate to challenge the established two parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a video shared on X by UTV, it captured the independent candidate aspirant being welcomed by some of his followers, who were wearing branded polo shirts with his image on them, and also with the inscription, #Breakingthe2, while others were also cheering him up.



Ahead of the 2024 general elections, George Twum-Barimah-Adu, joins the list of people who have expressed their interests to vie for the presidential office as independent candidates.



The others are the former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen, with his non-partisan group, Movement for Change; and Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, with his group, the New Force Movement.





Introducing a Fresh Face: George Twum-Barimah-Adu announces his candidacy for the December Polls as an Independent, aiming to challenge the established Two-Party norm.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/tE3lwXsBpQ — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) January 30, 2024

NW/AE