Election 2024: NPP wants to unleash violence but we’ll stop them – Opare Addo

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has cautioned the governing NPP not to dare forment trouble during the 2024 elections because they will fiercely resist it.



Reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle on Inside Politics on TV XYZ, the youth leader stated that the people reassigned cannot fix the mess the Akufo-Addo government created in the last seven years.



However, he explained that there was some motive behind the shake-up to get some persons to execute certain tasks through foul means during the December polls to get Akufo-Addo’s vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to continue his legacy.



Asked of the chances of the NDC, Opare Addo said the Akufo-Addo government has lost touch with the people and Ghanaians are willing to boot the NPP out of power through the polls for the mess the NPP government has created that has slapped hardship on the people.



To him, Ghanaians will vote the NDC and John Mahama back to power but the NPP is bent on holding on to power by causing pockets of violence during the polls.



Opare Addo further cautioned the operatives who will be used by the NPP to instigate violence that the NDC is adequately prepared to face them squarely to safeguard the votes of Ghanaians.



“I know the reshuffle was done to achieve that but I am telling you that if they touch one, we will touch four. They should not try because what happened in 2020 will not happen and I can assure you that,” Opare Addo told host Mugabe Maase.