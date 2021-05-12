Election 2024: NPP sets ground rules for flag bearer-aspirants

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has drafted a code of conduct for prospective presidential and parliamentary aspirants to guide future internal contests for those slots.



A statement signed by General Secretary John Boadu said the party considered the draft at a National Executive Committee meeting on Monday, 10 May 2021.



The code of conduct aims to “regulate the conduct of party members, particularly prospective presidential and parliamentary candidates for election 2024 and their followers, during the pre-election period”, the statement explained.



It said the “draft would soon be made public” after it has been “ratified by the party’s National Council”.



The party also adopted the report of the Osafo Maafo-led Election Review Committee, which was set up to review its performance in the 2020 general elections and to make appropriate recommendations.



The review committee report was adopted by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Monday, 10 May 2021.



Additionally, the National Executive Committee lifted the indefinite suspension of Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, who, until his suspension in December 2015, was the General Secretary of the party.



This decision was taken by the National Executive Committee after extensive deliberations following a letter written by Mr Agyapong to the party, appealing to the National Executive Committee to recognise him as a former General Secretary after the expiration of his mandate as General Secretary on April 12, 2018.



In arriving at the decision to lift Mr Agyapong’s suspension, the party said the National Executive Committee, which was the body that suspended him based on the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee, took into cognisance, his conduct during the period of his suspension.



In the light of this decision, the party now recognises Mr Agyapong as a former General Secretary, which recognition, entitles him to enjoy all privileges and courtesies conferred on previous occupants of the position of General Secretary.



The National Executive Committee also accepted the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee to lift the suspension of the Constituency Women’s Organiser for Atiwa East, Gifty Sackey, who was suspended by the Eastern Regional Executive Committee of the party.