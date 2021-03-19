Election 2024: NPP on path to give Mahama a win - Economic Columnist

Politics of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Economic Columnist and Social Commentator, Isaac Boateng popularly known as Coach Opeele has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be on the path of giving former President Mahama a competitive advantage in 2024 elections if they (NPP) continue to fight over the flagbearership position.



According to him, all things being equal, former President Mahama already has 6.2 million people on standby who will show their support to him in the next elections.



Thus, if the NPP allows the fight over who will lead the party to break them apart, they might lose even more people to ex-President Mahama.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “NPP must be tactful. This is because if they do not put the party first and start to fight over flagbearership, they must remember that Nana won in some constituencies where his MPs lost all because of the love they had for Nana Addo. Now the NPP is going to present a new face, you ask yourself that what love the people have for that new face.



Mahama already has 6.2 million votes on standby. If the population increases and people are still bitter about the newly introduced taxes, it could happen that more people could join his support base”.



Days after the 2020 election, some members of the NPP declared their intent to contest in the 2024 elections as flagbearers of the party.



For example, Member of Parliament for the Essikadu Ketan Constituency in the Western region, Joe Ghartey announced his intention to run for President in 2024.



Other names like Vice President Dr Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen all sprung up for the presidential race in 2024.



Media reports also had it that the Minister of Agric, Afriyie Akoto was also nursing the ambition to contest for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



However, the Minister has come out to debunk all reports that suggest that he is nurturing a presidential ambition on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).