Election 2024: Ghana Armed Forces won't be involved in providing security – Police assures

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has stated the Ghana Armed Forces would not be involved in the provision of security for the 2024 general elections.



According to the police, it has been established that the police is responsible for the provision of internal security in Ghana and it would be providing security for the 2024 elections with the help of other para-military agencies, including the Ghana National Fire Service.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Prince Gabriel Waabu, who made these remarks during a panel discussion on JoyNews, observed that all the violence that was seen in the 2020 elections were in areas with military presence.



He said that the police has come up with a strategy which works, as seen in the recent by-elections, and would be improved upon for the 2024 polls.



“Just as I said, if you looked at 2023, the elections that we conducted, you can see that all were incident-free. This is the tactic and we have learnt out of it, we have taken notes out of it, and so we know where we are moving.



“… whatever happened in 2020, a lesson has been learnt out of it. We're not maybe going to involve the military, as it were because it was not even the police that came out with this issue. So, it's going to be only the police, the prisons, fire and then immigration that are going to conduct this election. They are going to support us; it is our baby," he said.



DCIO Waabu reiterated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the senior leadership of the police have sorted issues on whose role it is to provide security for the election.



“It's a clear-cut issue. Every internal issue is the police duty, and that is for sure in place," he added.



BAI/AE



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.