Election 2024: EC’s poor performance danger to Ghana’s democracy – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has warned of serious consequences if the Electoral Commission does not up its game ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



According to the founding Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is the need to also rethink processes and structure of the EC in order to make it more politically neutral and operationally effective.



“The poor performance of the EC is a serious challenge to Ghana’s democracy ahead of the 2024 general elections, that we have to think about seriously,” he submitted at a press conference dubbed “The State of Ghana” on October 11.



The presser held alongside Brigadier (rtd) Nunoo Mensah addressed a myriad of issues in the country relative to politics, activism, the economy and security.



The duo gave four recommendations to help improve the EC’s performance in the short to long-term. They were:



1. EC should be made more independent with the amending of the Constitution to allow EC members be appointed by independent body



2. EC should be more accountable – by publishing its activities and finances



3. EC must establish more effective system of handling complaints and grievances



4. EC should conduct regular audits to identify and address weaknesses



The EC recently engaged in a heated back and forth with the main opposition during the limited voter registration exercise across the country.



Whiles the parties wanted more decentralization of the process, the EC stuck with its plans of using district offices with the promise to decentralize further next year.





The poor performance of the EC is a serious challenge to Ghana’s democracy ahead of the 2024 election - Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe#HappyFM #HappyGhana pic.twitter.com/tPtWz4mK2O — Happy 98.9 FM (@HAPPY989FM) October 11, 2023

