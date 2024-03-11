Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in latest polls

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has slightly surpassed former President John Mahama and the torch bearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the latest poll on who would win the upcoming presidential elections in ten key swing constituencies in the country.



The poll, conducted by Outcomes International, shows clearly that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a slight edge over his key contender, John Mahama. Overall, Dr Bawumia garnered 43.5%, while John Mahama got 42.1%. 6.9% voted for neither of the candidates, while 7.4% were undecided.



“From the survey report, there has been a close contest between the two leading candidates:



Bawumia and Mahama. Whereas former President Mahama wins in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku and Awutu Senya West;



The report said Dr Bawumia won in La Dadekotopon, Cape Coast North, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West, and Jaman North.



