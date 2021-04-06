Election 2024: Bawumia, Napo pair will be headache for NDC - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said NDC could face the shocks of their lives in 2024 elections should the New Patriotic Party present Vice President Bawumia as a flagbearer and Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.



He stressed that, if the NDC party continues to thread on the tangent they are now, they will be in total shock in the 2024 elections.



“It’s a herculean task and I keep on saying it, you won’t see it now but when you start seeing it, it will be boom. I don’t know the stuff he’s made of but when you look at our political space, Dr Bawumia has changed the discourse and you see, the Northern region was for NDC but you see the inroads the NPP is making? So I’m saying that he’s gradually eating into space,” Allotey Jacobs told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7



“Monkeys play by sizes . . . Dr Bawumia has risen the bar so high that now we need someone of his level or status to counter him. NDC will get massive headache if the NPP present Bawumia and Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the 202o election,” he added



However, Allotey Jacobs thinks Bawumia has in a way roughly driven into the NDC’s political space.