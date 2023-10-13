Election 2024: Alan will not garner more than 2% - Ben Ephson predicts

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Pollster Ben Ephson has cast a dark verdict on the possibility of independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen gaining more than 2% of total votes in the 2024 elections.



According to Ben Ephson, despite Mr Kyerematen’s dream of forming a cabinet made up of 60% Ghanaian youth, his overall dream of the presidency is unlikely, considering history and the current circumstance.



“Alan has never campaigned for elective office, like he would not have said that 60% of his cabinet will be youth. Meaning that he will beat Mahama and if Bawumia wins he will beat them at the general elections and be sworn in as president to form his cabinet.



"If Alan gets 2%, he would’ve done very well. Because since 1992, apart from NDC and NPP candidates only one person has been able to gain 1% and that was in 2000 when Goosie Tanoh formed the Reform Party.



"The reason he had the 1% was because in 2000 he had very good parliamentary candidates. Here is the case that all independent candidates who have contested without parliamentary candidates have only managed about 0.2%,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.



Alan Kyerematen a former candidate in the NPP’s flagbearer election announced his resignation from the party and his bid to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



According to the former trade and industry minister, his decision was a result of he and his supporters becoming victims of threats and intimidation at the expense of an agenda by officials of the party and the government to tilt the contest in favour of their preferred candidate.



The NPP will elect a flagbearer on November 4 in a contest that has Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as candidates.



