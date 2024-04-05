Election 2024: Alan Kyerematen forms alliance with Abu Sakara

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

In preparation for the 2024 elections, independent presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has forged a strategic partnership with the National Interest Movement, led by former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer Abu Sakara.



The collaboration, operating under the name 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),' was announced via a statement released on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



In the statement, Mr. Kyerematen outlined the objectives of the Alliance, which is set to be officially launched on Wednesday, April 17.



The primary aim of the ARC is to unite Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, with a specific focus on engaging the youth and women, with the goal of electing the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.



The statement stressed the necessity to break the cycle of poverty and chart a new course towards prosperity for the nation.



By addressing the shortcomings of the dominant political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Alliance aims to confront the core development challenges Ghana has faced over the past 32 years.



Additionally, it aims to eradicate divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, the 'winner takes all' mentality, and the lack of continuity in government projects.



The ARC envisions the formation of an all-inclusive government of national unity, representing various sectors of society, to develop and implement a comprehensive National Development Plan aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy.



