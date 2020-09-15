Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020 will be tough - PPP Presidential Candidate

Presidential Candidate for the Progressive Peoples' Party (PPP), Bridgitte Dzogbenuku

Presidential Candidate for the Progressive Peoples' Party (PPP), Bridgitte Dzogbenuku, has admitted the 2020 General Elections is going to be tough, but she is ready to lead the party.



According to her, as a female flagbearer, she takes inspiration from her previous boss, Dr. Paa kwesi Ndoum, whom she partnered in the 2016 general elections.



"It is therefore perfect for the party to select me as leader at this crucial time. I come on board with vast experience," she gushed.



The PPP, is the second political party to go into the 2020 presidential election with a female candidate, after acclaiming Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, as its flagbearer.



The other political party to have so far settled on a female presidential candidate is the National Democratic Party (NDP), which acclaimed a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, as its flag bearer two weeks ago.



Ms Dzogbenuku, who was the running mate of the PPP’s presidential candidate in the 2016 elections, was acclaimed and endorsed by the party at a ceremony in Accra last Saturday.



The opposition party will in the coming days announce Ms Dzogbenuku’s running mate.



Speaking in an interview with PeaceFM, during the News@6pm bulletin, the former beauty queen explained that Ghanaians are indeed fed up with the usual New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) bickering over who is the most-corrupt; the more-talk less-action kind of administration.



Emphasizing on the need for quality education, Ms Dzogbenuku noted that if Rwanda has been able to achieve that feat, Ghana can equally do the same and even better; with a PPP government in power.



"But for me as a grass-roots person, I know the needs of the people, especially the women in this country. As an entrepreneur and a women's advocate, I have been working with these women groups who are contributing a lot to the socio-economical development of this country.



"These persons need to be supported and as the flagbearer of the PPP, I have put up policies that will have women empowered in their daily activities which will, in turn, create sustainable jobs for them to enable them to feed themselves and their families.



The bane of every country's development largely lies in education, and as a party, we are committed to providing basic education which terminal point will at least be at the Senior High School level. We believe that if children are educated to at least that standard it will help improve the country's development," she stated.



Touching on corruption, she reiterated that the country's economic development set back is corruption and as a lady who will become first Ghana's first female president, she will fight corruption to the core.



"You know women are not known to be involved in corrupt practices and Bridgette Dzogbenuku is an epitome of that so the PPP government which i happen to lead, will uproot corruption from our governance system," she vowed.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku is the founder and Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG), which inspires and empowers young women and girls to make a positive difference in their communities.









