Election 2020 will be 'fire-for-fire' - Victor Smith warns NPP

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Ambassador Victor Smith has issued a warning to the incumbent government led by President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party, concerning the upcoming 2020 general elections.



As a guest speaker on the ‘Dwene ho biom’ political talk show hosted by Boamah Darko on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM, he declared that the upcoming elections will be fire-for-fire, and by so implied that if the NPP tries to approach the elections with violence, they (NDC) will retaliate in the same fashion.



Referring to the Ayawaso West by-Elections incident in January 2019, Ambassador Smith disclosed that had it not been for the NDC national chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who called for a “pull-out”, things would have been rather horrendous. He said during the interview, “if the incumbent government causes trouble on December 7, things would not turn out well for them. Let us go to the polls clean, and allow the people of Ghana to decide who they want to run this country…”



Insisting on the comment he made, he added, “you bring fire, we bring fire. Bottom line.”



The former ambassador alleged that the NPP threatened that what happened at Ayawaso West was only a “dress rehearsal” and that worse is to be expected in the December 7 elections.



The NDC Stalwart further alleged that the incumbent president turned a deaf ear to those threats, ignoring the report that was tendered after the violent incident.





