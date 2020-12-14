Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020 was 'shameful', 'disgraceful' and 'embarrassing' - Baba Jamal

Baba Jamal, Former MP, Akwatia Constituency

Legal Affairs Director of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal could not find better words to describe the just ended December 7 presidential polls which saw the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Neat FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', the former lawmaker maintained that the election many described as ‘peaceful’ and ‘fair’ was far from accurate.



“In summary, I will say the election was shameful, disgraceful, unfortunate, and embarrassing,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



The NDC is still challenging the fairness of the presidential election after claiming some rigging took place in many constituencies to favour the incumbent with the help of the media.



Their flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama is yet to seek the court to challenge the validity of the results.



“If a whole electoral Commissioner can not do a simple calculation, then there is a problem,” Baba Jamal opined.

