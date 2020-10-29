Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020 is pregnant to deliver victory for President Akufo-Addo – Mame Yaa Aboagye

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged Ghanaians to ignore Facebook ''noisemakers'' spelling doom for President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 7 polls.



“Ignore Facebook noisemakers. Trust me, the atmosphere is so pregnant; it can’t wait to deliver on the 7th December.”



Mame Yaa stressed that the electorates are focused and eager to vote for NPP and the President for a second term in office.



To her, the NDC's fear of losing the elections is vivid, however, ''their loss is going to be massive”.



She further commended President Akufo-Addo for delivering on his promises.





