Election 2020 is pregnant to deliver victory for President Akufo-Addo – Mame Yaa Aboagye

Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020
Source: Peace FM
Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged Ghanaians to ignore Facebook ''noisemakers'' spelling doom for President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 7 polls.
“Ignore Facebook noisemakers. Trust me, the atmosphere is so pregnant; it can’t wait to deliver on the 7th December.”
Mame Yaa stressed that the electorates are focused and eager to vote for NPP and the President for a second term in office.
To her, the NDC's fear of losing the elections is vivid, however, ''their loss is going to be massive”.
She further commended President Akufo-Addo for delivering on his promises.
