Election 2020 is between UFP and NDC - Agyenim Boateng

UFP Presidential aspirant, Nana Agyenim Boateng

A presidential aspirant on the ticket of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, has declared that the election, come December will be mainly between his party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking with Kwame Afrifa on Ghana’s number one political and current affairs show which airs on Happy98.9FM, Epahoa Daben, he gave the assurance that in relation with this year’s election, God has spoken and he can also see that Ghanaians will not allow President Nana Akufo-Addo to rule Ghana for another four years.



“As we were going round filing our documents and everything, all that people were saying is that as for this year’s election, NPP has lost because they will not vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, he said.



In his opinion, voting for Nana Addo this year will be nothing but a waste of vote because the only people with a chance of winning the elections come December 2020 are himself and ex-president John Dramani Mahama.



The Electoral Commission has opened nominations for parliamentary and presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 general elections and as at now, four presidential candidates out of the lot have filed their nominations. These four are Independent candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY), Dr. Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress, Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party and the governing New Patriotic Party.



As announced by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa at a press conference on Monday, the forms for the first time in Ghana’s history have been made available to applicants online as a measure to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Interested parties and persons can pick nomination forms from 6 pm, Monday, September 15 and are to fill and submit them between October 5 and October 9.





