Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020 is about the integrity of NPP and NDC – Akufo-Addo reiterates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the December 7 elections are about the integrity of an opposition candidate who was voted out in 2016 and an incumbent President who is bent on doing more for his people.



According to him, the elections are also about the leadership of the two individuals when the opportunity was granted to them by the people of Ghana.



Akufo-Addo, in a series of posts on his Facebook timeline, stated: “It is about measuring records against promises. It is about which of the two leaders has shown in office that he knows how to manage the economy. It is about which of the two leaders you, the voter, can trust to deliver.”



He continued: “It is about which of the two men you can trust with the future of your children. It is about which of the two leaders you know you can depend on in times of crisis. It is about which of the two leaders you believe can put in motion the necessary measures to revive and strengthen the economy, businesses, and social services, and build our country out of the Coronavirus pandemic. It is about which of the two leaders can implement a programme of transformation.”



The President further stated: “I am confident that, together, all of us in Ghana, with the appropriate leadership, can fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our forebears, who initiated the struggle for our nation’s liberation and independence from colonial rule, and who envisioned Ghana to be a united, democratic, prosperous and happy nation, the beacon of freedom and justice in Africa and the world,” he said.



This year’s election is very crucial as the former President and NDC flagbearer is doing all that he can to get back to power in order to “correct the mistakes” for which Ghanaians voted him out of power four years ago.



In view of this, both parties despite COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings have found ways of meeting the electorate in order to sell their ideas to them.



The latest social media posts by the President shows clearly that the NPP is hell-bent on making the personality of Mahama and his record the focus of their campaign rather than the broader NPP versus NDC comparison.













