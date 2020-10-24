Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Election 2020 is about 'Akufo-Addo and others' - Charles Owusu

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has predicted the winner of the upcoming December 7 elections.



His prediction is based on the positions presidential candidates will take on election ballot paper.



The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 held an event for the qualified political parties to select the position of their presidential candidates on the ballot paper for the upcoming elections.



The candidates include; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (Progressive Peoples Party), Akua Donkor (Ghana Freedom Party), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (National Democratic Party), Hassan Ayariga (All People’s Congress), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (Convention People’s Party), Henry Herbert Lartey (Great Consolidated People’s Party), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party Ghana), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (People’s National Congress) and an independent candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked the first position on the ballot paper while the largest opposition National Democratic Congress represented by the party's deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor selected number two (2) position for his party.



Making his submissions on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Charles Owusu noted it is quite obvious the candidate who will win the elections has already been declared.



According to him, the candidate who is first is the winner of the presidential elections which will be held December 7, 2020.



Although he didn't point out explicitly which of the candidates his prediction is about, Charles Owusu was however emphatic that the election is "about President Akufo-Addo and others."



"The person who will lose has already lost. If you turn second, you have lost. The person who is first is the winner," he asserted.









