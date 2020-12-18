Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Election 2020 has been the most violence-free - Interior Minister

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has said the December 7, 2020 elections

has been the most violence-free election in Ghana.



Ambrose Dery in an interview said, "I can assure you that the security personnel has been really good and we can all attest to it that this election has been the most violence-free. But we also urge security agencies to live up to their expectations and standards."



According to him, the police have commenced a probe into the violent incidents in places such as Techiman and Savelugu.



"The EC official was grabbed and the operatives there had to step in [at some polling stations]. They fired warning shots. Our investigations will find out who really did that," he stated.



During the elections, at least six persons lost their lives due to the violence.



Mr. Dery insisted that, "The security operatives, did what they did within the standard operating procedures, and it would be recalled that even in any case there is injury or death, unfortunately, there are investigations."



There were 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country.



Twenty-one of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence, six of which involved gunshots, according to the police.





