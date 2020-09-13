Politics of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Election 2020 between poverty and prosperity - Sammi Awuku

National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has opined that the December 7 polls will be between prosperity and poverty.



Speaking at a virtual rally organised by the ‘Hope Campaign’ team he advised Ghanaians not change the current administration because a vote for the NDC would destroy all the gains made.



The polls to him will be determined on the records and achievements of the NPP and not the propaganda of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NPP administration he said has initiated policies including Free Senior High School which has helped poor and deprived families send their wards to school.



He was of the view that if the NPP had been retained after former President Kufour left office, Ghana would have several factories and other solid policies aside from the free SHS.



The organiser indicated that the Addo-Akufo-led administration deserves a second term to do more.



The gains made he stressed should not be destroyed but consolidated.





