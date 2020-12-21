Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: You’ll account for every bullet fired – Ablakwa to IGP

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he has officially petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to invite the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to explain the causes of shootings and killings that occurred during the recently-held presidential and parliamentary elections.



Mr Ablakwa said in a statement that these alleged killings must be investigated thoroughly and the culprits punished severely.



He said “I formally requested that the IGP be summoned to appear before the House as the head of the 2020 Elections Security Task Force responsible for the numerous security infractions and excesses that have led to the brutal killings of at 6 young Ghanaians and left cores fighting for their lives in hospitals across the country.



“Every death would be thoroughly probed and every bullet fired shall be pursued to a logical conclusion. Hopefully, justice would be manifestly done. Violence and reckless killings must have no place during elections or any other period under this democracy. Condolences to all bereaved families and get well swishes go out to the injured.”



The Ghana Police Service had announced in a statement on Wednesday, December 9 that a total of 61 electoral and post-electoral incidents were recorded nationwide.



The statement further noted that there were several fake news about supposed electoral violence.



The statement said 21 of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involved gunshots, resulting in the death of five.



“The National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) has policed the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections professionally and lauds the public for their cooperation with pre-election security measures put in place and executed through the electioneering period.



“However, between 0700 hours of 7th December, 2020 and 1000 hours of 9th December, 2020; the Joint Operation Centre of the NESTF has recorded a total of sixty-one (61) electoral and post electoral incidents nationwide. Twenty-one of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five.



“The cases involving gunshots occurred as follows: Central region, Awutu Senya East constituency: 2 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during election period on 07-12-20.



“Greater Accra region, Odododiodio constituency: 2 dead and 6 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during post-election period on 07-12-20. iii. Greater Accra region, Ablekuma Central: 4 injured including a policeman from a shooting incident at the collation centre during postelection period on 08-12-20.



“Bono East region, Techiman South constituency: 2 dead and 4 injured from shooting by security personnel at the collation centre during post-election period on 08-12-20. Northern region, Savelugu Constituency: a shooting incident by civilian(s) at the Police Station, when people besieged the station during post-election period on 08-12-20. In case of reply the Number and date of this letter should be quoted.



“Northern region, Savelugu Constituency: 1 dead and 3 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during post-election period on 08-12-20. The NESTF deems the incidents recorded to be incidents that could have been avoided and therefore condemns their occurrence and promises to investigate each one of them.”

