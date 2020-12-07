General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Winner must receive ‘unalloyed support’ of all – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Presidential candidate that will emerge the winner of the December 07, 2020 general elections should receive the fullest support of all in the race.



Addressing the nation on the eve of the election day, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that this is the surest way to guarantee Ghana’s democracy and the peace and stability of the nation.



“…It’s in our collective interest to help ensure that tomorrow passes off in an orderly, peaceful and transparent manner. At the end of the day, there should be no lingering question about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidate at the end of the process should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo made the point in his address to the nation on the eve of the 2020 general elections.



The all-important address was televised on Sunday night on the national broadcaster, GTV at 8:00 pm.



Meanwhile, campaign activities ended nationwide for all political parties ahead of Monday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



The two main parties contesting in this year’s election – opposition NDC and the ruling NPP – on Saturday both ended their campaign activities in the Greater Accra region.



Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and his runningmate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman have appealed to the electorates to vote on December 7 to save the future of the country and that of their children.



“We are voting to save our country, we are voting for the future of our children and children’s children; it is in your own interest to do the right thing,” the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor wrote on Facebook Sunday.



The NPP on the other hand is calling on Ghanaians to re-elect President Akufo-Addo for 4 more years. Both candidates have made a raft of promises ahead of Monday’s polls.



Ghana goes to the polls tomorrow Monday, December 7 to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians. The presidential contest is deemed a battle between former President John Mahama and incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.



