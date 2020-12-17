Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Why are you so confident in the Court? – Ayariga to NPP

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga says he has become suspicious in the manner in which members of the ruling New Patriotic Party are asking the NDC to go to court over the 2020 election results.



According to him, comments of the NPP supporters following the NDC’s rejection of the results of the polls suggest they have a reason to believe the court will favour them regardless of the concerns of the NDC.



“I get suspicious when the NPP keeps saying go to court, is there something they have put in the court that makes them confident in court?



“What the NDC doesn’t understand is why some people especially in the NPP and electoral commission thinks we should go to court at all cost. Just as the electoral commission made a mistake, the court is only nine judges, they can also make a mistake,” the former presidential spokesperson told GHone TV Thursday.



NDC flagbearer John Mahama has rejected the results of the polls calling it ‘flawed’.



Speaking in an interview with VOA, the former President urged the EC to learn from the errors it committed to ensure they’re never repeated in future polls.



“This is the most incompetent election we have had. I mean everything about this election does not reach the standards that Ghana’s Electoral Commission has attained for itself. Ghana’s electoral commission is held in high esteem as one of the best electoral commissions, unfortunately, this election…she can’t even get the results right; the declaration is all over the place,” Mr Mahama said.



Mr Mahama also called for an independent forensic investigation into the recent elections.



“If an independent audit is done by the EC, we bring somebody in to crunch the numbers, do an independent audit, if I lost why not? I mean I’ll be the first to concede and walk away.”



He revealed that his party is conducting same on the “flawed” elections indicating the conclusion of the inquiry will determine their next line of action.



“We are currently doing a forensic audit of all the constituencies first to establish what happened there and then secondly to re-confirm the figures that we have. Because this case might end up in court, I don’t know, I cannot mention anything for now, but we are doing an audit, and based on that, we’ll take whatever decision we need to take.



“But I think that the incompetence that the EC has shown, it would be useful for us to do a forensic audit of the EC’s own systems and the numbers to come to what the final number of the EC is. Because as at now I don’t know what number they’re going to gazette,” the former leader said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.