General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Who qualifies to run as presidential candidate on December 7?

Electoral Commission of Ghana

As the race for the presidency begins to heat up with almost two months to the general election, leaders and flagbearers of political parties are mandated to file and present their nominations forms to the Electoral Commission (EC).



While the fate of some 17 Presidential aspirants who filed as of Friday, October 9, 2020, will be known this later this week, the electoral body has set up two teams mandated to scrutinise the nomination forms of all aspirants.



The two teams, according to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, will consist of a Technical and IT group to scrutinise the nomimation forms and vet aspirants.



Explaning the rationale of the two teams, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa said, “The Technical and IT teams, which would be scrutinising the forms are to ensure that the aspirants meet the qualifications as set out in the law such as being over 40 years old and having satisfied all tax obligations among others. The IT team for instance will check and verify whether candidates and their supporters are indeed registered voters.”



The Chairperson of the Commmission added that the teams have been tasked to operate within the confines of the law and are also required by the law not to act inappropiately.



The Commission says it has also developed a criterion system that will see presidential candidates be vetted by benchmarks set up by law.



“As part of our efforts to ensure a transparent and fair and yet accountable process, the Commission has developed a criterion that enables candidates to be vetted along with benchmarks set up by law. The template is also aimed at guiding our team which will be awarding marks after scrutinizing and reviewing each of the forms," Jean Mensa told journalists at a press breifing on October 6, 2020.



Following the scrutinisation process, the Commission expects a report to be made available to its Chairperson today, Monday, October 12, 2020 before an official announcement will be made to the public and political party candidates.



According to sources, the EC will soon commence balloting for the placement of candidates on the ballot paper ahead of the December 7 general elections.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission in September this year, set a five-day period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Independent candidates to file their nomination forms from October 5-9, 2020.



The Commission declared an amount of GH¢100,000 set aside as filing fee for Presidential candidates and GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary candidates to be paid through a bankers’ draft.

