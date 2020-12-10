Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: We won Upper Denkyira West seat - NDC

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Upper West Denkyira in the just-ended general elections, Daniel Ohene Darko, has won the seat.



Mr Ohene Darko polled 18,446 votes while the candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party, Samuel Nsowah Dzan polled 17,925.



The declaration of the disputed parliamentary result for the constituency followed a meeting between officials of the Electoral Commission and the two main political parties, NDC and NDC.



This means the NDC has increased its number of seats to 136.



There are three more disputed parliamentary results to be declared.



They include Savelugu, Sene West and Techiman South.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged supporters of the party in those constituencies to “stand their ground” and insist the right things are done.





